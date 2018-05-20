Local BMX riders competed at Bakersfield Metro BMX race track May 11 and 13.
On Friday night racers were the Howard family of Dad, Nate and kids, Alex and Sydney and two newer riders from Tehachapi, Caleb and Cade Peterson, who are also part of Tehachapi wrestling. Caleb rides in the 13 Novice while Cade competes in 9 Novice. Caleb came home with a first-place trophy and Cade got second.
Nate Howard competes in the 40 Novice and got second. Alex has moved up to 9 Expert and Sidney rides in the 13 Girls Intermediate.
On Sunday, Caleb earned another first and Cade got put in with the Intermediate and got fourth. Mom Sarah Peterson got talked into doing the “Mother’s Day Race” and finished in fifth. Kayden Gonzales came out and placed second in the 9 Intermediate.
Bakersfield Metro is honored to host the Golden State Nationals on May 18-20. This is part of the National series and brings riders from through out the U.S., bringing world level pros racing too. The Howards and Kayden will be racing with hopes to bring home the four-foot national trophy.
For more information on how to be part of BMX racing, contact Curtis Nelson 661-557-1366.
Curtis Nelson is a Tehachapi BMX and wrestling coach.
