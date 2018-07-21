Six Tehachapi Mountain Roller Hockey Falcons have been selected to represent Team Southern California in St. Peters, Mo., later this summer.
8U Falcon players Lucas Abarquez and Hailey Fitch will be playing in their third State Wars with Abarquez playing for the 2010 age group and double rostering to join Fitch in the 2009 age group.
10U Falcons playe5) rs Caden Abarquez and Mackenzie Fitch were also selected for a third time with Abarquez double rostering for the 2008 age group and with Fitch for the 2007s. Joining them on the 2007 team for the first time are their Falcon teammates Collin Mullins and goaltender Annie Loken.
These six players will compete against other states and countries in the hopes of bringing home medals and then will finish out their current T.M.R.H. Falcon season.
Lisa Fitch contributed this on behalf of the team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.