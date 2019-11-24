In the season home opener, it was a complete team effort for the Warriors in a runaway 78-58 victory over McFarland.
Tehachapi (2-3) had 12 different players score in the game, registering at least 20 points in each of the first three quarters in the victory.
Ryan Jones led the way with 14 points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists, followed closely by Nathaniel Webb (12 points, four rebounds).
Other leaders included Zach King (nine points, three assists), Luke Debruyne (eight points, four rebounds, two assists), Casey Wood (eight points, four rebounds) and Nathanael Betz (six points, seven rebounds).
Jaimie Dayton, Brandon Neaderbaomer, Semaj Miller, Andrew Datu, Brycen Sheen and Matthew Finklea all combined for 21 points in the winning effort for the Warriors.
Tehachapi also recently participated in the Highway 58 shootout at Mira Monte, going 1-2 overall in the tournament. The Warriors fell to Frontier 70-59 and Mira Monte 65-60, but defeated Taft 63-52.
In the victory over Taft, Neaderbaomer led the Warriors with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals, while Betz had six points, eight rebounds and four assists and Sheen had four points and six rebounds.
Webb had 15 points and three rebounds and King had 10 points and three rebounds in the loss against Frontier. Betz had 13 points and Dayton and Jones had 12 points apiece in the loss against Mira Monte.
Up next for the Warriors is a tournament in Lancaster hosted by Paraclete on Dec. 5-7. The next home game will be on Tuesday, Dec. 10 against Burroughs-Ridgecrest. All three teams, Frosh-Soph (4 p.m.) and junior varsity (5:15 p.m.) and varsity (6:30 p.m.) will be in action in the THS gym.
Junior varsity
The Braves opened up the first quarter with a 25-10 scoring advantage, never looking back in a 68-31 drubbing over McFarland.
Tehachapi (5-1) had 11 players score in the contest, with Tyler O’Brien leading the way with 16 points, followed by Max Meza (11 points), Luke Cramer (10 points) and Wyatt Baldwin (eight points).
Mitchell Bowlin, Mathew Jones, Saul Gracian, Aldo Vasquez, Camden Snell, Logan O’Beirne and Jacob Dessenberger all combined for 23 points.
Frosh-Soph
The Indians (1-1) won their home opener over McFarland in a convincing 50-35 victory. Corey Perkins was the leading scorer with 20 points followed by Evan Anderson with 10 points.
