The Warriors faced a daunting task to start the New Year, opening up 2020 with three of the top teams in the area.
The results were not favorable, with Tehachapi (5-10; 0-2 SYL) falling to Paraclete 82-39 before losing a pair of South Yosemite League games to Independence, 69-48, and Bakersfield Christian, 73-33.
Against Paraclete, Ryan Jones had 13 points and four steals to lead the team, followed by Nathanael Betz with 13 points and two assists.
Betz had another strong game against Independence in the SYL opener with 11 points and six steals, while Brandon Neaderbaomer had eight points and six rebounds and Jaimie Dayton logged in a pair of three-pointers in the second half.
To close the week, the Warriors fell to BCHS but had solid performances from Betz with seven points, four rebounds and three steals and Luke DeBruyne with five rebounds.
Mountain Basketball will be in action again with a pair of SYL contests at home this week against Golden Valley (Tuesday, Jan.14) and Ridgeview (Thursday, Jan. 16). The Varsity will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. in both games.
Junior Varsity
The Braves split their first two SYL games of the season by defeating Independence, 64-62, and losing a close contest to Bakersfield Christian, 56-63.
Tehachapi (9-4; 1-1 SYL) was led in the win over Independence by Tyler O’Brien with 25 points, followed Wyatt Baldwin with 15 points, Max Meza with eight points and Luke Cramer with seven points
Against BCHS, O’Brien had 16 points while Baldwin had 10 points and Meza and Cramer had eight points apiece.
Frosh-Soph
The Indians opened up league play with a pair of victories over Independence, 40-28, and Bakersfield Christian, 35-28.
Tehachapi (4-1; 2-0 SYL) had standout games from Corey Perkins, Turtle Thomson and Cameron VanOstrand in the win over Independence while Evan Anderson (11 points), Thomson (10 points) and Ryan Mitchell (five points) were the leading scorers against BCHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.