Warrior basketball had a couple of close games in the mid-way stretch of league play, but have yet to notch their first win after falling last week in a trio of SYL games.
Tehachapi (5-16; 0-8 SYL) fell to Golden Valley, 61-53, last Thursday, while also losing to Bakersfield Christian, 74-38, and Ridgeview, 65-63, earlier in the week.
Nathaniel Webb had his best game of the season against Golden Valley, recording 20 points and five rebounds, followed by Nathanael Betz with nine points, five rebounds and four steals.
Against BCHS, Semaj Miller led the team in scoring with seven points and Casey Wood had three points and nine rebounds.
The Warriors nearly had a victory at home against Ridgeview, if it were not for a basket off a deflection that gave the Wolf Pack a win as time expired in the fourth quarter. Betz was the standout performer against Ridgeview with 19 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals, followed by Zach King with 14 points, four rebounds and three steals.
Earlier in the season, Tehachapi also lost against Independence 83-32 behind 13 points from King and West, 62-53, behind 15 points and eight rebounds from Webb.
The Warriors will close their league season this week at Ridgeview on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and at home against West on Thursday, Feb. 6. The Varsity will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. in both games.
Junior Varsity
They Braves have continued to post victories in league play, recently defeating Golden Valley, 33-23, in SYL action.
Luke Cramer was the leading scorer against the Bulldogs with 14 points, followed by Max Meza with nine points, Camden Snell with four points and Matt Jones with three points.
In earlier season action, Tehachapi (14-5; 6-2 SYL) also defeated West, 56-42, Ridgeview, 68-55, and Bakersfield Christian, 48-35, only losing a recent contest to Independence, 55-41.
Against West, Tyler O’Brien had 23 points, followed by Cramer with 10 points, Meza with nine points, Wyatt Baldwin with eight points, Logan O’Beirne with four points and Saul Gracian with two points. High-scorers for Ridgeview included Baldwin with 20 points, O’Brien with 17 points, Meza with 14 points, Cramer with seven points and O’Beirne with six points.
The Braves also defeated Bakersfield Christian behind strong games from Baldwin with 19 points and O’Brien with 13 points. In the loss to Independence, Baldwin had a team-high 18 points, followed by O’Brien with 10 points.
Frosh-Soph
The Indians have put themselves in position to potentially win a South Yosemite League title this week with four victories in their last five games.
Tehachapi (9-2; 7-1 SYL) lost to West, 34-25, but has since reeled off four-straight victories against Independence, 42-37, Ridgeview, 54-42, Bakersfield Christian, 30-27, and Golden Valley, 46-32, to put them in title contention.
Against West, Ryan Mitchell had six points, Turtle Thomson scored five points, Cameron VanOstrand had four points and Nick Pleski finished with four points to lead the scoring effort. Thomson was the leading scorer against Independence with 22 points, followed by Corey Perkins with six points and VanOstrand with five points.
Thomson had another strong game against Ridgeview with 24 points, followed by Perkins with 15 points and VanOstrand with 11 points. Against BCHS, Thomson had 18 points followed by Perkins with eight points. Golden Valley high-scorers were Thomson with 13 points, Perkins with 10 points and Mitchell with eight points.
