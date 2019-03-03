The weekend of Feb. 23 and 24, Tehachapi mountain bike team had their first cross-country mountain bike race of the season. Thirty-four Tehachapi students went head to head against 1,057 riders from Southern California and brought home a third place medal along with many top finishers.
Lake Perris opened the NICA 2019 series. Located in Riverside County between Moreno Valley and Perris, this beautiful site greeted our team with 60 degree weather, green rolling hills and blue skies. Nestled in the greenery was Lake Perris, a reservoir that sits just above 1,500 feet.
This weekend’s course cut through the rolling hills and was described by a student as “fast and flowy.” Recent rains gave traction to most of the trail, but part of the course stretched across a loose and sandy beach that lined the lakeside.
Saturday started with the middle school. Sixteen junior high students raced from Tehachapi. For some, it was their second or third season, but for 12 riders, this was the first time lining up at the start. All rode well and will be sure to climb in finishing places as the season continues. Below is a list of middle school riders, their school and their finishing place.
Girls Level 2, Grade 6-8
Solai Smith, Composite, 18th
Amanda Edwards, Jacobson Middle School, 21st
Girls Level 1, Grade 6-8
Grace Wood, Composite, 25th
Pearl Smith, Composite, 36th
Zoey Daniels, Composite, 48th
Boys Level 3, Grade 7/8
Conner Smith, Composite, 51st
Boys Level 2, Grade 8
Nolan Wood, Composite, 12th
Boys level 2, Grade 6/7
Greyson Schaeffer, HOS, 22nd
Jett Hensler, Jacobson Middle School, 18th
Boys Level 1, Grade 7
Ryan Saltzman, Composite, 7th
Carter Lee, HOS, 42nd
Matthew Buckroff, Composite, 37th
Boys level 1 Grade 6
Ayden Montgomery, Composite, 61st
Isaiah Belles, Composite, 60th
Jack Clark, Composite, 28th
Spencer Theriault, Composite, 31st
Sunday kicked it up with the high school league. Many of these riders are not just the top in California, they are the fastest in the nation. One cannot help but to be in awe over the athleticism and speed as they flow through a cheering crowd. Seventeen high school students represented Tehachapi; for five of them, this was their first mountain bike race. The following are the names, school and finishing places.
JV Boys
Tony Horn, THS, 55th
Greg Chambers, THS, 56th
Jack Sather, THS, 40th
Joshua Edwards, THS, 59th
Zach Daffern, THS, 38th
Ryan Bishop, Composite, 3rd
Varsity Girls
Faith Hopkins, HOS, 16th
JV Girls
Sophia Schaeffer, THS, 7th
Gracie Knowlton, Composite, 11th
Maghen Saltzman, Composite, 12th
Freshman Girls
Emily Heier, THS, 17th
Grace Garrett, HOS, 14th
JV Boys
Josiah Hopkins, HOS, 10th
Ethan Tenderholt, THS, 23rd
Caleb Owens, Composite, 19th
Lou Smith, Composite, 22nd
Alex Gohr, HOS, 28th
Austin Garrett, HOS, 21st
Our top finisher this weekend was JV rider Ryan Bishop. Racing against 60 other riders from Southern California, Bishop came in third, earning him a spot on the podium. Bishop is from Bakersfield and attends Bakersfield Christian High School. Last year he rode one NICA race as an independent rider.
“We tried to start a team in Bakersfield, but just couldn’t get it going,” said Todd, Bishop's father. This year he decided to joined the Tehachapi team while his father has signed up as a coach.
Like many sports, mountain bike racing is high-energy and fast-paced. Students train together as a team, but because it is an individual sport it allows one to join any level of riding. It isn’t uncommon to have a last place finisher one year finish top 10 or even stand on the podium a year or two later.
For more information on the NICA mountain bike league, visit Socaldirt.org. The next race will be held at Vail Lake resort, March 16 and 17. If you’d like to watch highlights or have hourly updates and photos, visit the team's Facebook page on the race dates at Tehachapi MTB. We will be sure to keep you updated!
April Wood is a parent and coach with the team.
