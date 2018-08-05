The annual Mountain Magic Invitational golf tournament was held Aug. 1 at Oak Tree Country Club with 56 ladies participating. While the weather was warm for our area, most of the guests traveled from Bakersfield and the Antelope Valley for a welcome respite from the heat.
The format was a 1-2-3 best ball net, where each foursome team took one best ball on the first hole, two on the second and three on the third. They then repeated that format for the remaining 18 holes. Each foursome had A, B, C and D players, based on handicaps. The five teams with the lowest combined net score were the winners.
With a score of 122, first place went to Dee Grayson, Melanie Dunwoody, Juanita Nighbert and Pat Stevenson. In second place, with a 129, were Linda Cross, Dianne Cooper, Linda Hoff and Carolyn Watters. The team of Lee Kapka, Connie Morris, Jean Browning and Sharon Green took third with a score of 130. In fourth place, scoring 131, were Dede Potvin, Barbara Wickham, Sharon Hoffman and Debbie Fellick. Fifth place was earned by Leslie Arnett, Kathy Welter, Diana Kreps and Maria Carbone with a 132.
The ladies started the day with a breakfast on the Mulligan Room patio and ended the day with a luncheon of summertime salads and brownie/ice cream dessert at the Oak Tree Country Club. Additional skill awards were presented followed by a 50/50 drawing and raffle prizes. The closest to the line on hole #5 were Tammy Gore (member) and Dianne Cooper (guest). Closest to the pin on the par 3 hole #13 were Alice Juckes (member) and Jean Browning (guest).
On hole #11 (par 3) Jean Browning was the only lady to put her drive inside the 10-foot circle around the hole. Those who put their drive on the green were Linda Cross, Leslie Arnett, Carolyn Watters and Claire Boone.
The 50/50 winners were Joy Webber, Connie Morris and Sally Szwenik with Jean Browning winning the overall prize of a Golf for 4 at Oak Tree Gift Certificate.
Tournament director Dede Potvin and her crew earned many accolades from the guests. Golf Pro Duane Gore helped by offering a big discount for purchases made that day, while the country club staff, headed by Tina Warren-Diaz, presented a wonderful setup and buffet for all the guests. Special thanks to all those who volunteered and supported this event.
Diane Griffin handles publicity for OTCCWGC.
