The Water Warriors owned the Dye Natatorium pool this past week over East Bakersfield, with the varsity boys (113-47), varsity girls (132-38), junior varsity boys (89-42) and junior varsity girls (139-16) all recording runaway victories.
The varsity took gold in nearly every competition, with individual first-place honors going to Brandon Janney (200 Freestyle – 2:09.09, 500 Freestyle – 6:05.64), Adrian Pacheco (200 Individual Medley – 2:18.32), Jacob Avalos (100 Freestyle – 57.13, 100 Backstroke – 1:00.89), Reilly Moomey (200 Freestyle – 2:21.77), Jessica Riggs (200 Individual Medley – 2:30.51, Breaststroke – 1:16.63), Amanda Arebalo (50 Freestyle – 27.16, 100 Butterfly – 1:13.09), Ella Moomey (100 Freestyle – 1:03.26, 500 Freestyle – 6:06.31) and Molly Miller Rijfkogel (100 Backstroke – 1:13.51).
In the team events, Tehachapi swept the varsity races with first place coming from Tyler Marks, Adrian Pacheco, Jacob Avalos, Brandon Janney winning (200 Medley Relay – 1:50.78), Jacob Avalos, Patrick Grimes, Kent Schornick, Dylan Ragsdale (200 Freestyle Relay – 1:43.82), Brandon Janney, Tyler Marks, Dylan Ragsdale, Adrian Pacheco (400 Freestyle Relay – 3:51.19), Molly Miller Rijfkogel, Jessica Riggs, Amanda Arebalo, Ella Moomey (200 Medley Relay – 2:05.44), Sydnee Blackburn, Ally Blackburn, Molly Miller Rijfkogel, Amanda Arebalo (200 Freestyle Relay – 1:55.62) and Ella Moomey, Sydnee Blackburn, Ally Blackburn, Jessica Riggs (400 Freestyle Relay – 4:22.70).
Taking individual wins in the jayvee ranks were Skyler Higginbotham (200 Individual Medley – 3:40.13), Justin Adams (100 Butterfly – 1:27.32, 100 Backstroke – 1:14.46), Mitchell Poulson (500 Freestyle – 8:19.91), Dru Barlow (100 Breaststroke – 1:22.72), Megan Fisher (200 Freestyle – 2:49.91, 500 Freestyle – 7:53.06), Sarah Daverin (200 Individual Medley – 3:09.32, 100 Breaststroke – 1:32.13), Marissa Magar (50 Freestyle – 31.50, 100 Freestyle – 1:14.93), Avery Wendell (100 Butterfly – 1:29.83) and Shawnee Smith (100 Backstroke – 1:37.13).
In the jayvee team events, first-place finishes came from Justin Adams, Garrett Poulson, Dru Barlow, Mitchell Poulson (200 Medley Relay – 2:20.03), Brannon Morris, Alec Rowbottom, Andrew Blatt, Mitchell Poulson (200 Freestyle – 2:02.53), Alec Rowbottom, Garrett Poulson, Dru Barlow, Justin Adams (400 Freestyle Relay – 4:44.69), Shawnee Smith, Sarah Daverin, Avery Wendell, Marissa Magar (200 Medley Relay – 2:32.71), Ruby Zheng, Megan Fisher, Kennedy Artzer, Marissa Magar (200 Freestyle Relay – 2:20.01) and Olivia Richmond, Giovanna Mendez, Lexi Perry, Sarah Daverin (400 Freestyle Relay – 3:19.57).
In a swimming meet earlier this season, the Warriors and Lady Warriors participated in the Garces Invitational in Bakersfield, an exclusive invite that features some of the top high school swim programs in the Central (California) Section.
The Warriors finished in fourth place (259.5 points), while the Lady Warriors closed the meet in third place (336 points).
Highlighting the afternoon was Jessica Riggs, who took first-place honors in the 200 Individual Medley (2:14.41) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:07.48). Also turning in strong performances was the quad team of Molly Mille-Rijfkogel, Jessica Riggs, Ella Moomey, Amanda Arebalo with a second-place finish in the 200 Medley Relay (2:05.70), Jacob Avalos taking second in the 50 freestyle (23.24) and third in the 500 freestyle (5:36.82), and Ally Blackburn taking third place in both the 200 Individual Medley (2:35.41) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:20.09).
Mountain Swimming is now 2-0 in the SYL in the varsity boys, varsity girls and jayvee girls division while the jayvee boys are 1-1 in the league standings.
The Water Warriors will continue their SYL schedule this Friday afternoon in a dual meet against Golden Valley at the Dye Natatorium Pool. Future SYL meets are scheduled later this month at home against West (Thursday, April 19) and Ridgeview (Friday, April 27).
