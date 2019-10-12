The Lady Warriors concluded the first half of South Yosemite League play with a convincing 25-15, 25-18, 25-15 set sweep over Bakersfield's West High last Tuesday.
Aubrey Murray led Tehachapi (22-6; 4-1 SYL) with 10 kills (five blocks), while Irey Sandholdt also had a season-high 20 digs along with eight kills.
Other leaders against the Vikings included Meagan Williams (eight kills, four blocks, six digs), Mary Teare (four kills, seven digs), Christine Dieken (four aces, five digs, eight assists), Aubree Dees (three aces, 13 digs, 14 assists), Livy Gonzales (two aces, five assists), Abbie Jaster (five blocks, two assists), Kennedy Artzer (10 digs) and Kiylee Moody (four digs).
Tehachapi did have another SYL match scheduled last week against Independence, but it was postponed due to possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs. The match has been rescheduled to this Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. JV and frosh-soph matches will not be played against the Falcons.
Tehachapi will also have matches this week against Bakersfield Christian at home on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and an away match against Golden Valley on Thursday, Oct. 17. Both matches will start at 6:15 p.m.
