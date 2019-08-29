The Lady Warriors are off to an impressive start to their volleyball season, recently blistering through local competition in the South Bakersfield Tournament en route to a championship crown.
Tehachapi (8-3) won six-straight matches, going an impressive 12-0 in total sets over South (25-17, 25-22), Cesar Chavez (25-15, 25-16), Frazier Mountain (25-20, 25-23), Frazier Mountain again (25-21, 25-14) and Independence (25-20, 25-21) before taking down Highland (25-11, 25-16) in the tournament final.
“It was a total team effort,” said head coach Renn Amstead. “We had some girls that could not play the whole tournament due to having to take the SATs over the weekend. Overall, everyone rose to the occasion and played different positions to help us. I was very proud of everyone. You cannot single any one player as the standout; they all had really good performances from start to finish.”
Irey Sandholdt led the way in the tourney victory with 35 kills, 14 aces and 13 digs, followed by Aubrey Murray (16 kills, 10 blocks), Aubree Dees (36 assists, 14 kills, 11 aces), Livy Gonzales (27 assists, eight aces), Abbie Jaster (19 blocks, nine kills) and Kylie Stowers (15 digs, seven aces, five kills).
Other standouts included Meagan Williams with 10 kills, Christine Dieken with 11 assists and Kennedy Artzer with 10 digs.
The Lady Warriors will next be in action at the Highland Tournament in Bakersfield starting on Friday, Sept. 6.
“We want to continue to work on blocking and defense in these early matches,” added Amstead. “It has been a great start for us but we want to continue to improve.”
Warriors shut down Garces Memorial
After opening the week with a straight-set road loss to Central Section powerhouse Stockdale (25-15, 25-14, 25-18), Tehachapi came back strong to close the week with a set sweep of Garces Memorial (25-22, 25-23, 25-17) at home.
Sandholdlt led the way for the Warriors with 11 kills, seven digs and two aces, followed by Aubree Dees with 24 assists and nine kills and Aubrey Murray with eight kills. Meagan Williams also had five kills, three blocks and two aces while Kennedy Artzer had seven digs. Other contributors included Kylie Stowers with five digs and Christine Dieken with eight assists.
The win against Garces was the first victory for the Lady Warriors in five seasons. The last victory for Tehachapi against the Rams came in the 2014 season, when Tehachapi won a pair of matches, once in the pre-season (25-14, 25-21, 25-13) and again in tourney play at the Clovis Invitational (25-21, 20-25, 15-7).
