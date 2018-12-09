The Ladies Golf Club held its Annual Awards Luncheon at the OTCC on Saturday, Dec. 1. Awards and yearly winnings were presented to many of the 39 ladies in attendance.
The most treasured (and highly kept secret) award of the year is for Most Improved Player. Winning the 2018 MIP for 18-holers was Joy Webber, with the 2018 MIP for 9-holers going to Donna Zanutto.
In addition, the 2019 Board of Directors was installed.
Continuing an annual tradition, toys were collected and presented to our BVSA Police Department for distribution to local families in need.
In attendance were three of our Honorary Members: Donna Grier, who is a charter member of the 40-year-old club, Joyce Deegan, and our newest honorary member, Caron Castner. Our club is indebted to their many years of service and participation.
Members enjoyed a delicious lunch of chicken marsala and an apple cobbler dessert. All in all, it was a great ending to a wonderfully busy year.
Diane Griffin handles publicity for OTCCWGC.
