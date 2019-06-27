The Oak Tree Women’s President’s Cup and Vice President’s Cup champions were crowned on June 21 after a two-day tournament. The winner of each cup shot the lowest combined net score for both days.
The 2019 Vice President’s Cup trophy was awarded to Donna Zanutto with a combined 9-hole, two-day net total of 83. The President’s Cup winner, playing 18 holes each day, was earned by Bridget McGowan with her combined net total of 147. This was the second win for both ladies for their respective cups.
There were two flight winners for the Vice President’s Cup. Taking 1st Net was Anita Gifford shooting 87. The 2nd Net winner went to Anne Wenning with a score of 91.
The President’s Cup had two flights. In the first flight, the 1st Net winner was Dee Grayson scoring a 152 with 2nd Net going to Tammy Gore who shot a 153. For the second flight, Dede Potvin took 1st Net honors shooting a 148. Lee Kapka scored a 152 to take 2nd Net.
Award certificates for the club’s first major tournament of the year were presented at the home of Joy and Ric Webber, who held a party for all the players. Winners will receive their formal awards at the club’s annual awards luncheon in December.
Diane Griffin handles publicity for OTCCWGC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.