The 2018 President/Vice President Cup Tournament for the Oak Tree Country Club Women’s Golf Club was held June 21-22 under beautiful skies. The two-day event saw 13 ladies compete for the President’s Cup, 18 holes each day. The Vice President’s Cup, consisting of 9 holes each day, had six ladies in the running for the cup.
The winner of the President’s Cup was Alice Juckes, who shot a 144 net for the two days, beating out her closest competitor by one stroke. The Vice President’s Cup went to Anne Wenning with her net score of 78.
In the first flight of the 18-holers, Linda Cross won Low Gross shooting 179, and Diane Griffin earned Low Net with a 145. In the second flight Connie Shobe scored a 218 for Low Gross honors. Winning Low Net, for her first time in the winning groups, was Kari Munoz with a 153. For the Vice President’s Cup Flight winners, Peggy Goodwin took Low Gross with an 81, and Marie Scammon shot an 83 for Low Net.
Past club presidents were invited to join in the celebration at the home of Ric and Joy Webber. A big thank you goes out to the Webbers and to Bridget McGowan, who chaired the event.
Diane Griffin handles publicity for OTCCWGC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.