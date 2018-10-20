As their final club tournament of the year, the Oak Tree Country Club Women’s Golf Club played their Eclectic Tournament Oct. 18-19. Sixteen ladies signed up to try their best to improve their first day score, hole by hole, on the second day. Whichever of the two hole scores was the best counted for the final 18-hole score.
Winners were announced in the two flights. In the first flight, Low Gross, for the second year in a row, was Meg Prior with an 83. First Low Net went to Kitty Bower shooting a 64. Finishing with a 66 was Bridget McGowan taking 2nd Low Net.
In the second flight, Lee Kapka earned Low Gross with her score of 96. Taking 1st Low Net with a 65, in her very first tournament ever, was Mo Herbst. The 2nd Low Net went to Connie Shobe with a score of 69.
This is always a fun tournament to finish out the year. Everyone celebrated at the home of Lee Kapka with delicious pulled pork sandwiches made by her husband, Greg. The club wishes to thank tournament chair Meg Prior, with help from Bridget McGowan. And a big thank you to the Kapkas for their great after-party.
Diane Griffin handles publicity for OTCCWGC.
