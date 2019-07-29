One of the most fun tournaments the Oak Tree Country Club Women’s Golf Club plays is the Eclectic, which was held July 18-19. Twenty-one ladies played a normal round of golf the first day but did their best on the second day to improve each hole’s score from the previous day.
If the player scored a 7 on the first hole on the first day and then shot a 5 on that hole the second day, she recorded a 5 for the official round. On the other hand, it she was on the green in 7, she could just pick up her ball and put down a 7 for that hole. Whomever scored the best round between the two days was the winner. There were awards for gross and net in each flight.
In the first flight for the 18-holers, 1st Gross went to Meg Prior (77) with Linda Cross (83) taking 2nd Gross. Tammy Gore won 1st Net (66) and 2nd Net winner was Kitty Bower (68). For the second flight Connie Shobe won 1st Gross (95) and Lee Kapka (100) took 2nd Gross. The 1st Net winner went to Kari Munoz (64) and Dede Potvin was the 2nd Net winner. For the 9-holers Brenda McMullen (51) won Low Gross, while Nancy Williamson (35) took Low Net.
Kari Munoz also won Most Improved Gross Strokes honors over the field by improving her score the second day by 18 strokes. Certificates of their achievements were presented at the afterparty held at the home of Lee and Greg Kapka.
Diane Griffin handles publicity for Oak Tree Country Club Women’s Golf Club.
