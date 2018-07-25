The Oak Tree Women's Golf Club on July 16 celebrated their win in the gross score division of the Kern County team play season. Having played against three other golf clubs in Bakersfield, at both their home courses and at Oak Tree, we accumulated the most points throughout the rugged three-month competitions.
Over that time, we won four of our matches and tied two, never losing a match for gross points. We accumulated 18 match points out of a possible 24 and won 260.5 hole points out of a possible 432.
This was the first year of competition after the Women’s Southern California Golf Association, the association that managed all our ladies’ clubs, including team play, was merged into the Southern California Golf Association. Our division of Kern County clubs decided to manage its own team play competitions separate from SCGA. Those clubs include Oak Tree (OT), Buena Vista (BV), Kern River (KR) and RiverLakes (RL).
The culmination of the season was celebrated with a friendly round of golf, now designated as the First Annual Team Play Awards Tournament. A total of 26 previous competitors blended with 10 of our members in a four-person best ball competition.
The winners in this event were well-represented by all four clubs working together. The list of winners is:
- 1st Gross: Lee Kapka (OT), Linda Hoff (BV), Scottie Miller and Fay Zuccato (KR)
- 1st Net: Kitty Bower (OT), Gloria Raminha (RL), Barbara Holik (KR) and Marlene Mudge (BV)
- 2nd Gross: Linda Cross (OT), Debbie Fellick and Janis Varner (BV) and Enid Hull (KR)
- 2nd Net: Bridget McGowan and Sharon Lozar (OT), Sherry Dolan (KR) and Evelyn Wilson (BV)
Our day concluded with a nice lunch served on the patio at the Mulligan Room, and the presentation of awards to the Oak Tree team for their gross win and the team from Kern River for their net win.
Diane Griffin handles publicity for OTCCWGC.
