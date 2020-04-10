In February, all 13 of Perfect 10 Gymnastics’ Girls Team Members competed at the 2020 Dreams of Gold Invitational. The meet was held the weekend of Feb. 22-23 at Gymnastics Olympica (G.O.) in Van Nuys.
Hope Rygiel, Silver Level, 19+-year division, placed 1st on vault with an 8.750, 1st on bars with a 7.100, 1st on beam with an 8.000, 1st on floor with an 8.250, and 1st in the all-around with a combined score of 32.100.
Madison Greer, Copper 2 Level, 7-8-year division, tied for 4th on vault with an 8.300, tied for 8th on bars with a 9.000, placed 7th on beam with an 8.100, 11th on floor with a 7.900, and 9th in the all-around with a combined score of 33.300.
Adelina Welker, Copper 2 Level, 9-year division, placed for 8th on vault with an 8.650, tied for 2nd on bars with a 9.350, placed 14th on beam with an 8.000, 15th on floor with an 8.300, and 11th in the all-around with a combined score of 34.300.
Elodie Hays, Copper 2 Level, 9-year division, placed 6th on vault with an 8.800, tied for 4h on bars with a 9.300, placed 17th on beam with a 7.400, 14th on floor with an 8.500, and 12th in the all-around with a combined score of 34.000.
Avery Goodwin, Copper 2 Level, 10-year division, tied for 12th on vault with an 8.550, placed 4h on bars with a 9.300, 13th on beam with an 8.300, tied for 17th on floor with an 8.300, and placed 10th in the all-around with a combined score of 34.450.
Emily Boles, Copper 2 Level, 11-year division, placed 2nd on vault with a 9.100, tied for 4h on bars with a 9.100, placed 6th on beam with a 7.400, 6th on floor with an 8.500, and 3rd in the all-around with a combined score of 34.100.
Ruby Deehan, Copper 2 Level, 12-year division, placed 8th on vault with an 8.500, 12h on bars with an 8.200, 6th on beam with an 8.750, tied for 6th on floor with an 8.700, and 7th in the all-around with a combined score of 34.150.
Riley Gore, Copper 2 Level, 13-14-year division, placed 7th on vault with an 8.500, 7h on bars with an 8.600, 5th on beam with an 8.100, 4th on floor with an 8.500, and 6th in the all-around with a combined score of 33.700.
Anna Li, Bronze Level, 12-year division, tied for 13th on vault with an 8.200, tied for 4h on bars with an 8.750, placed 20th on beam with a 6.350, 20th on floor with an 8.000, and 20th in the all-around with a combined score of 31.300.
Trystan Maxwell, Bronze Level, 14-16-year division, placed 9th on vault with an 8.200, 4th on bars with an 8.350, 8th on beam with an 8.250, tied for 6th on floor with an 8.700, and 8th in the all-around with a combined score of 33.500.
Olivia Roed, Diamond Level, 9-10-year division, placed 2nd on vault with an 8.300, 1st on bars with a 9.100, 1st on beam with an 8.800, tied for 1st on floor with an 8.400, and 1st in the all-around with a combined score of 34.600.
Dakota Bates, Diamond Level, 13-16-year division, tied for 14th on vault with an 8.400, placed 5th on bars with an 8.850, 13th on beam with an 8.150, 16th on floor with an 8.300, and 14th in the all-around with a combined score of 33.700.
Ava Wiehn, Diamond Level, 13-16-year division, tied for 14th on vault with an 8.400, tied for 1st on bars with a 9.000, placed 18th on beam with a 7.550, 17th on floor with an 8.000, and 17th in the all-around with a combined score of 32.950.
The Diamond Team Members brought home a banner in recognition of achieving 2nd Place as a Diamond Small Team.
Steve Archie is an administrative assistant at Perfect 10 Gymnastics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.