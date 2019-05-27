During the weekend of May 4-5, all eight members of the Perfect 10 Gymnastics’ Girls Team competed at the A Hero at Heart Invitational. The competition was hosted by Sokol Diamond Elite Gymnastics in Chino.
Avery Goodwin, Copper 2 Level, 9-10-year division, placed 7th on vault, 3rd on bars, tied for 9th on beam, placed 13th on floor, and 10th in the all-around with a combined score of 33.800.
Trystan Maxwell, Copper 2 Level, 13-14-year division, placed 1st on vault, 1st on bars, 1st on beam, 2nd on floor, and 1st in the all-around with a combined score of 36.550.
Olivia Roed, Bronze Level, 9-10-year division, tied for 9th on vault, tied for 10th on bars, placed 10th on beam, 16th on floor, and 14th in the all-around with a combined score of 33.600.
Anna Li, Bronze Level, 11-year division, placed 10th on vault, 5th on bars, 10th on beam, tied for 9th on floor, and placed 8th in the all-around with a combined score of 33.100.
Ava Wiehn, Bronze Level, 12-year division, placed 21st on vault, tied for 21st on bars, placed 16th on beam, 21st on floor, and 20th in the all-around with a combined score of 32.750.
The three Bronze Level girls received an honorary banner for earning 2nd Place Bronze Small Team in the team portion of the competition.
Vanessa Brown, Diamond Level, 13-17-year division, placed 2nd on vault, 9th on bars, 5th on beam, 6th on floor, and 6th in the all-around with a combined score of 34.800.
Dakota Bates, Diamond Level, 13-17-year division, tied for 3rd on vault, tied for 4th on bars, placed 10th on beam, 9th on floor, and 9th in the all-around with a combined score of 33.250.
Hope Rygiel, Diamond Level, 18+-year division, placed 1st on vault, 1st on bars, 1st on beam, 1st on floor, and 1st in the all-around with a combined score of 35.300.
The three Diamond Level girls received an honorary banner for earning 3rd Place Diamond Small Team in the team portion of the competition.
The entire Perfect 10 Girls Team qualified to compete at the USAIGC West Coast Championships, which will be held May 31-June 2 in Rancho Mirage.
