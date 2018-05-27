The 2018 Men’s Region 1 Gymnastics Championship was the concluding meet of the Perfect 10 Gymnastics Boys Team’s 2017-2018 Competitive Season. The competition was held April 4-8 at the Rawhide Event Center in Chandler, Ariz.
The competition featured the top gymnasts from the five “states” of Region 1: Southern California, Northern California, Nevada, Arizona and Hawaii. The boys team members are now beginning to learn and train new skills in preparation for their next competitive season.
Max Morelos, Level 8, age 11, placed 15th on foor with an 11.150, 16th on pommel horse with a 10.300, 15th on rings with an 11.000, 16th on vault with a 10.000, 10th on parallel bars with an 11.700, 11th on high bar with a 10.450, and 14th in the all-around with a total score of 64.600.
Sam Morelos, Level 8, age 13, placed 17th on floor with an 11.050, tied for 15th on pommel horse with a 10.900, placed 4th on rings with an 11.450, tied for 12th on vault with a 10.900, tied for 14th on parallel bars with a 10.700, placed 24th on high bar with an 8.950, and 18th in the all-around with a total score of 63.950.
Aiden Roberson, Level 8, age 14, placed 12th on floor with an 11.000, 8th on pommel horse with a 10.800, tied for 11th on rings with a 10.700, tied for 6th on vault with an 11.250, placed 12th on parallel bars with a 10.350, 12th on high bar with a 9.750, and 11th in the all-around with a total score of 63.850.
Andrew Sabo, Level 5 Division 1, ages 7-8, tied for 43rd on floor with a 6.800, placed 39th on pommel horse with an 8.600, 22nd on rings with a 10.200, tied for 28th on vault with an 8.600, placed 30th on parallel bars with a 9.000, 46th on high bar with a 6.900, and 43rd in the all-sround with a total score of 50.100.
Tash Murray, Level 5 Division 1, age 9, tied for 29th on floor with a 9.500, tied for 29th on pommel horse with a 10.050, tied for 44th on rings with a 9.500, tied for 37th on vault with an 8.750, tied for 24th on parallel bars with a 9.650, tied for 52nd on high bar with an 8.550, and tied for 33rd in the all-around with a total score of 56.000.
Stevie Archie is with Perfect 10 Gymnastics.
