The 2018 So Cal Level 5-10 Division 1 and JD State Gymnastics Championship was held March 16-18 at Soka University in Aliso Viejo. In attendance were five of Perfect 10’s Competitive Boys Team members. At this competition, all five gymnasts had the opportunity to qualify to the 2018 Men’s Region 1 Championships.
Andrew Sabo, Level 5 Division 1, ages 7-8, placed 20th on floor, 18th on pommel horse, 8th on rings, 19th on vault, tied for 10th on parallel bars, placed 21st on high bar, and 19th in the All-Around with a combined score of 51.250.
Tash Murray, Level 5 Division 1, age 9, tied for 31st on floor, placed 31st on pommel horse, 7th on rings, tied for 24th on vault, tied for 10th on parallel bars, placed 23rd on high bar, and tied for 19th in the All-Around with a combined score of 55.550
Max Morelos, Level 8, age 11, placed 7th on floor, 7th on pommel horse, 4th on rings, 7th on vault, 5th on parallel bars, 5th on high bar, and 5th in the All-Around with a combined score of 66.350.
Sam Morelos, Level 8, age 13, placed 9th on floor, 7th on pommel horse, 4th on rings, tied for 5th on vault, placed 11th on parallel bars, 9th on high bar, and 9th in the All-Around with a combined score of 64.450.
Aiden Roberson, Level 8, age 14, placed 11th on floor, 5th on pommel horse, 13th on rings, tied for 6th on vault, placed 11th on parallel bars, 11th on high bar, and 9th in the All-Around with a combined score of 63.450.
With hard work and positive attitudes, each one of them earned a spot to compete at Regional Championships in Chandler, Ariz.
The 2018 So Cal Level 5-6 Division 2 and Level 4 Team State Gymnastics Championship was held March 24-25 at Gymnastics Olympica in Van Nuys. This competition was the final meet of the season for Perfect 10’s Level 4, 5, and 6 Division 2 Boys Team members.
Drew Whitlach, Level 5 Division 2, ages 7-10, placed 14th on floor, tied for 21st on pommel horse, tied for 7th on rings, placed 3rd on vault, tied for 8th on parallel bars, tied for 20th on high bar, and placed 10th in the All-Around with a combined score of 53.200.
Mason Cohen, Level 5 Division 2, ages 7-10, placed 25th on floor, tied for 34th on pommel horse, tied for 21st on rings, tied for 8th on vault, tied for 20th on parallel bars, tied for 24th on high bar, and placed 26th in the All-Around with a combined score of 50.300.
Zach Mulson, Level 5 Division 2, ages 11-18, tied for 3rd on floor, tied for 7th on pommel horse, tied for 5th on rings, placed 10th on vault, tied for 12th on parallel bars, placed 12th on high bar, and 8th in the All-Around with a combined score of 51.100.
Peter Sabo, Level 5 Division 2, ages 11-18, tied for 6 th on floor, tied for 12th on pommel horse, placed 13th on rings, tied for 6th on vault, tied for 6th on parallel bars, placed 13th on high bar, and 12th in the All-Around with a combined score of 49.700.
Evan Denning, Level 5 Division 2, ages 11-18, tied for 9th on floor, placed 10th on pommel horse, 16th on rings, tied for 13th on vault, placed 8th on parallel bars, tied for 16th on high bar, and placed 14th in the All-Around with a combined score of 46.800.
Level 5 Division 2 Team members added another award to this season’s collection by placing 2nd as a team.
Jett Murray, Level 6 Division 2, ages 8-11, tied for 8th on floor, placed 7th on pommel horse, 3rd on rings, 2nd on vault, tied for 2nd on parallel bars, placed 3rd on high bar, and 2nd in the All-Around with a combined score of 50.900.
Liam Alsbury, Level 6 Division 2, ages 8-11, tied for 4th on floor, placed 10th on pommel horse, 1st on rings, 1st on vault, tied for 7th on parallel bars, placed 4th on high bar, and 3rd in the All-Around with a combined score of 50.500.
Caden Abarquez, Level 6 Division 2, ages 8-11, placed 10th on floor, 9th on pommel horse, tied for 5th on rings, tied for 8th on vault, placed 5th on parallel bars, 7th on high bar, and 10th in the All-Around with a combined score of 47.300.
The Level 6 Division 2 Team members secured 2nd Place in the team portion of the competition, also bringing home an honorary banner.
All of the Level 4 Division 2 Team members had a very successful meet competing on floor, pommel horse (mushroom), rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar. They concluded their season by rolling away with a 1st Place team banner.
Stevie Archie is with Perfect 10 Gymnastics.
