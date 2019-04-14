The 2019 So Cal Level 5-10 and JD Division 1 State Gymnastics Championship was held March 15-17 at Crossroads Gym in Santa Monica. In attendance were 11 of Perfect 10’s Competitive Boys Team members. At this competition, all 11 gymnasts had the opportunity to qualify to the 2019 Men’s Region 1 Championships.
Jett Murray, Level JD Division 1, ages 11-14, placed 13th on floor, 1st on pommel horse, 1st on rings, 14th on vault, 4th on parallel bars, 14th on high bar, and 4th in the all-around with a combined score of 63.500.
Liam Alsbury, Level JD Division 1, ages 11-14, placed 6th on floor, 3rd on pommel horse, 9th on rings, 5th on vault, 8th on parallel bars, 13th on high bar, and 5th in the all-around with a combined score of 63.000.
Caden Abarquez, Level JD Division 1, ages 11-14, tied for 14th on floor, placed 4th on pommel horse, 7th on rings, 18th on vault, 12th on parallel bars, 12th on high bar, and 11th in the all-around with a combined score of 60.600.
Peter Sabo, Level JD Division 1, ages 15-18, placed 13th on floor, 8th on pommel horse, 11th on rings, 10th on vault, 13th on parallel bars, 11th on high bar, and 12th in the all-around with a combined score of 62.150.
The Level JD Division 1 Team Members secured 4th place in the team portion of the competition.
Andrew Sabo, Level 5 Division 1, age 9, placed 13th on floor, tied for 10th on pommel horse, placed 3rd on rings, tied for 20th on vault, placed 5th on parallel bars, tied for 23rd on high bar, and placed 7th in the all-around with a combined score of 59.150. Andrew was awarded the title “Mr. Handstand” after winning the SCMGA Level 5 Division 1 (ages 7-9) Mr. Handstand contest.
Daniel Lambrecht, Level 5 Division 1, age 9, placed 31st on floor, 28th on pommel horse, 23rd on rings, tied for 3rd on vault, placed 23rd on parallel bars, tied for 26th on high bar, and placed 29th in the all-around with a combined score of 52.050.
Drew Whitlach, Level 5 Division 1, age 11, placed 4th on floor, 24th on pommel horse, 10th on rings, 9th on vault, 4th on parallel bars, 6th on high bar, and 10th in the all-around with a combined score of 56.400.
Mason Cohen, Level 5 Division 1, age 11, tied for 16th on floor, placed 22nd on pommel horse, 15th on rings, tied for 11th on vault, tied for 15th on parallel bars, tied for 14th on high bar, and placed 16th in the all-around with a combined score of 54.050.
Tash Murray, Level 6 Division 1, age 10, placed 13th on floor, 9th on pommel horse, 7th on rings, 13th on vault, 16th on parallel bars, 19th on high bar, and 14th in the all-around with a combined score of 52.050.
Max Morelos, Level 8, age 12, placed 13th on floor, 10th on pommel horse, 22nd on rings, 25th on vault, tied for 10th on parallel bars, placed 17th on high bar, and 15th in the all-around with a combined score of 64.900.
Sam Morelos, Level 9, age 14, placed 12th on floor, 9th on pommel horse, 10th on rings, 10th on vault, 12th on parallel bars, tied for 6th on high bar, and placed 9th in the all-around with a combined score of 65.550.
Ten of the Perfect 10 Boys Team members who competed at the 2019 So Cal Level 5-10 and JD Division 1 State Gymnastics Championships qualified to compete at the Men’s Region 1 Championships, which was held in Long Beach.
The 2019 So Cal Level 5-7Division 2 and Level 4 Team State Gymnastics Championship was held March 23-24 at Champion Gymnastics and Cheer in Santee. This competition was the final meet of the season for Perfect 10’s Level 4 and 5 Division 2 Boys Team members.
Zixin Li, Level 5 Division 2, ages 7-10, tied for 43rd on floor, tied for 29th on pommel horse, tied for 36th on rings, tied for 32nd on vault, tied for 41st on parallel bars, tied for 23rd on high bar, and placed 42nd in the all-around with a combined score of 47.500.
Spike Daniels, Cody Girvan and Eli Guzzo executed their six routines in the Level 4 Small Team segment.
