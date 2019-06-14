All eight members of Perfect 10 Gymnastics’ Girls Team competed in their final meet of the season, the USAIGC West Coast Championship, which took place at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort and Spa in Rancho Mirage from May 31 to June 2. The week following the competition, the girls showed up to workout excited to train for their next competitive season.
Dakota Bates, Diamond Level, 14-17-year division, tied for 5th on vault (8.550), tied for 4th on bars (7.500), tied for 5th on beam (8.500), placed 9th on floor (7.400), and 6th in the all-around with an overall score of 31.950.
Vanessa Brown, Diamond Level, 14-17-year division, placed 8th on vault (8.400), 8th on bars (6.850), 8th on beam (8.000), 7th on floor (8.100), and 9th in the all-around with an overall score of 31.350.
Hope Rygiel, Diamond Level, 18+-year division, placed 1st on vault (8.600), 1st on bars (7.700), 1st on beam (8.800), 1st on floor (8.450), and 1st in the all-around with an overall score of 33.550.
Olivia Roed, Bronze Level, 9-year division, placed 1st on vault (8.825), 3rd on bars (7.575), 7th on beam (8.575), 11th on floor (8.100), and 5th in the all-around with an overall score of 33.075.
Anna Li, Bronze Level, 11B-year division, placed 7th on vault (7.900), 4th on bars (7.600), 8th on beam (7.475), 8th on floor (8.225), and 8th in the all-around with an overall score of 31.200.
Ava Wiehn, Bronze Level, 13A-year division, placed 9th on vault (8.100), 5th on bars (7.700), 9th on beam (7.800), 9th on floor (8.200), and 7th in the all-around with an overall score of 31.800.
Avery Goodwin, Copper 2 Level, 9-10-year division, placed 6th on vault (8.050), 2nd on bars (8.500), 5th on beam (8.000), 5th on floor (8.100), and 5th in the all-around with an overall score of 32.650.
Trystan Maxwell, Copper 2 Level, 13-year division, placed 1st on vault (8.950), 1st on bars (8.600), 5th on beam (7.850), 5th on floor (8.400), and 4th in the all-around with an overall score of 33.800.
