All 18 members of the Perfect 10 Gymnastics Competitive Boys Team competed at the SCMGA North Conference Championships. The competition took place at Gymnastics Olympica in Van Nuys on Feb. 24 and 25.
All of them met the qualifying placement to be eligible to compete at State Championships. The Level 5-10 Division 1 State Championships was held March 16-18 at Soka University in Aliso Viejo. The Level 4 and Level 5-6 Division 2 State Championships were held March 24-25 at Gymnastics Olympica in Van Nuys.
Aiden Roberson, Level 8, ages 13-14, placed 5th on Floor with a 10.900, 6th on Pommel Horse with a 10.000, tied for 3rd on Rings with a 11.500, placed 7th on Vault with a 10.500, tied for 5th on Parallel Bars with a 10.800, tied for 3rd on High Bar with a 11.000, and placed 4th in the All-Around with a 64.700.
Sam Morelos, Level 8, ages 13-14, placed 7th on Floor with a 10.100, 4th on Pommel Horse with a 10.300, tied for 6th on Rings with a 10.600, placed 3rd on Vault with a 11.300, 3rd on Parallel Bars with a 11.700, 6th on High Bar with a 10.100, and 5th in the All-Around with a 64.100.
Max Morelos, Level 8, ages 11-12, placed 6th on Floor with a 10.600, 6th on Pommel Horse with a 11.200, 7th on Rings with a 10.000, tied for 5th on Vault with a 11.200, placed 4th on Parallel Bars with a 12.100, 5th on High Bar with a 11.300, and 5th in the All-Around with a 66.400.
A 2nd Place Team trophy was brought home by the Level 8 Team.
Caden Abarquez, Level 6 Division 2, ages 8-11, placed 9th on Floor with a 5.000, 5th on Pommel Horse with an 8.700, tied for 7th on Rings with a 7.400, placed 8th on Vault with an 8.700, 1st on Parallel Bars with a 9.800, tied for 4th on High Bar with an 8.000, and placed 8th in the All-Around with a 47.600.
Liam Alsbury, Level 6 Division 2, ages 8-11, placed 8th on Floor with a 5.500, 9th on Pommel Horse with a 7.500, tied for 5th on Rings with a 7.500, placed 7th on Vault with an 8.800, 5th on Parallel Bars with an 8.600, 7th on High Bar with a 7.800, and 9th in the All-Around with a 45.700.
Jett Murray, Level 6 Division 2, ages 8-11, placed 7th on Floor with a 6.700, 2nd on Pommel Horse with a 9.000, 3rd on Rings with an 8.300, tied for 5th on Vault with an 8.900, placed 6th on Parallel Bars with an 8.500, 1st on High Bar with a 9.100, and 4th in the All-Around with a 50.500.
The Level 6 Team worked hard and received a trophy for earning 3rd Place Team.
Zach Mulson, Level 5 Division 2, ages 11-18, placed 3rd on Floor with an 8.400, 4th on Pommel Horse with a 9.100, 2nd on Rings with a 9.100, tied for 9th on Vault with an 8.300, tied for 4th on Parallel Bars with an 8.300, placed 2nd on High Bar with an 8.400, and 1st in the All-Around with a 51.600. By placing in the top 3 of his level and age group, Zach earned a spot on the North Conference All-Star Team.
Peter Sabo, Level 5 Division 2, ages 11-18, placed 12th on Floor with a 5.500, tied for 6th on Pommel Horse with an 8.800, tied for 3rd on Rings with an 8.700, tied for 6th on Vault with an 8.700, tied for 7th on Parallel Bars with an 8.200, placed 3rd on High Bar with an 8.200, and 6th in the All-Around with a 48.100.
Evan Denning, Level 5 Division 2, ages 11-18, placed 4th on Floor with a 7.700, 8th on Pommel Horse with an 8.500, 10th on Rings with a 7.100, 12th on Vault with an 8.000, tied for 4th on Parallel Bars with an 8.300, placed 5th on High Bar with a 7.800, and 9th in the All-Around with a 47.400.
Drew Whitlach, Level 5 Division 2, ages 7-10, placed 11th on Floor with an 8.100, tied for 13th on Pommel Horse with a 9.100, placed 22nd on Rings with an 8.100, tied for 7th on Vault with a 9.300, tied for 1st on Parallel Bars with a 9.100, tied for 10th on High Bar with a 9.000, and placed 10th in the All-Around with a 52.700.
Mason Cohen, Level 5 Division 2, ages 7-10, placed 19th on Floor with a 7.300, tied for 25th on Pommel Horse with a 7.600, tied for 18th on Rings with an 8.400, tied for 11th on Vault with a 9.200, tied for 16th on Parallel Bars with an 8.400, placed 19th on High Bar with an 8.600, and 19th in the All-Around with a 49.500.
Andrew Sabo, Level 5 Division 1, ages 7-8, placed 7th on Floor with an 8.400, tied for 5th on Pommel Horse with a 9.700, placed 6th on Rings with a 10.300, 9th on Vault with an 8.500, 7th on Parallel Bars with a 9.100, 9th on High Bar with a 7.500, and 8th in the All-Around with a 53.500.
Tash Murray, Level 5 Division 1, age 9, placed 15th on Floor with a 9.000, 13th on Pommel Horse with a 9.800, tied for 9th on Rings with a 10.600, tied for 10th on Vault with a 9.300, tied for 7th on Parallel Bars with a 9.800, placed 17th on High Bar with an 8.800, and 12th in the All-Around with a 57.300.
The Level 5 Division 2 team members combined their efforts and secured 2nd Place Team.
The Level 4’s concluded the weekend. Each of them earned achievement ribbons for performing their routines on Floor, Pommel Horse, Rings, Vault, Parallel Bars and High Bar.
Stevie Archie is with Perfect 10 Gymnastics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.