Perfect 10’s Competitive Boys Team competed at the SCMGA North Conference Championships on Sunday, Feb. 17, at Victory Gymnastics in Newbury Park. All of Perfect 10’s boys team members met the qualifying placement to be eligible to compete at state championships.
The Level 5-10 Division 1 state championships will be held March 15-17 at Crossroads Gym in Santa Monica. The Level 4 and Level 5-7 Division 2 state championships will be held March 23-24 at Champion Gymnastics and Cheer in Santee.
The Level 4s (Cody Girvan, Eli Guzzo and Spike Daniels) kicked off the day. Each of them earned achievement ribbons for performing their routines on floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar.
Zixin Li, Level 5 Division 2, ages 7-10, placed 17th on floor with a 7.300, 1st on pommel horse with a 9.500, 18th on rings with a 7.700, 18th on vault with an 8.100, 11th on parallel bars with an 8.900, tied for 13th on high bar with a 7.400, and tied for 13th place in the all-around with a 48.900.
Tash Murray, Level 6 Division 1, age 10, tied for 7th on floor with an 8.300, placed 6th on pommel horse with a 9.700, 9th on rings with a 7.300, 8th on vault with a 7.900, tied for 6th on parallel bars with a 9.600, tied for 7th on high bar with a 7.200, and placed 8th in the all-around with a 50.000.
Drew Whitlach, Level 5 Division 1, age 11, tied for 3rd on floor with a 9.700, placed 1st on pommel horse with an 11.300, tied for 7th on rings with a 9.100, tied for 3rd on vault with a 9.100, placed 5th on parallel bars with a 9.600, 5th on high bar with a 9.800, and placed 4th in the all-around with a 58.600.
Mason Cohen, Level 5 Division 1, age 11, placed 8th on floor with an 8.900, 10th on pommel horse with an 8.500, 9th on rings with a 9.000, 10th on vault with an 8.700, tied for 6th on parallel bars with a 9.300, placed 4th on high bar with a 9.900, and placed 8th in the all-around with a 54.300.
Andrew Sabo, Level 5 Division 1, age 9, tied for 3rd on floor with a 10.300, placed 7th on pommel horse with a 10.100, tied for 2nd on rings with a 10.600, tied for 8th on vault with an 8.800, placed 5th on parallel bars with a 10.300, tied for 9th on high bar with an 8.600, and placed 6th in the all-around with a 58.700. Andrew Sabo also won first place in the Level 5 Division 1, ages 7-9 North Conference Championship Mr. Handstand Contest, holding his handstand for one minute and 35 seconds, with no walking. He will compete again at the SCMGA Mr. Handstand Contest held during the Level 5-10 Division 1 state championships.
Daniel Lambrecht, Level 5 Division 1, age 9, placed 14th on floor with an 8.100, 13th on pommel horse with an 8.400, 12th on rings with a 9.200, 13th on vault with an 8.400, 13th on parallel bars with an 8.300, 13th on high bar with a 7.800, and placed 13th in the all-around with a 50.200.
Sam Morelos, Level 9, ages 13-14, placed 1st on floor with an 11.800, 1st on pommel horse with an 11.700, 2nd on rings with a 9.100, 1st on vault with an 11.600, 1st on parallel bars with a 12.000, 2nd on high bar with a 10.300, and placed 1st in the all-around with a 66.500.
Jett Murray, Level JD Division 1, ages 11-14, placed 4th on floor with an 11.200, 1st on pommel horse with a 10.600, 1st on rings with an 11.300, tied for 1st on vault with a 10.700, placed 3rd on parallel bars with an 11.200, 6th on high bar with a 9.100, and placed 1st in the all-around with a 64.100.
Liam Alsbury, Level JD Division 1, ages 11-14, placed 3rd on floor with an 11.300, 4th on pommel horse with a 9.800, 2nd on rings with an 11.200, 4th on vault with a 10.600, tied for 7th on parallel bars with a 10.800, tied for 7th on high bar with an 8.900, and placed 2nd in the all-around with a 62.600.
Caden Abarquez, Level JD Division 1, ages 11-14, tied for 5th on floor with an 11.100, placed 2nd on pommel horse with a 10.100, 4th on rings with a 10.000, 5th on vault with a 10.500, 4th on parallel bars with an 11.100, 1st on high bar with a 9.600, and placed 3rd in the all-around with a 62.400.
Peter Sabo, Level JD Division 1, ages 15-18, placed 1st on floor with an 11.200, 1st on pommel horse with a 10.000, 1st on rings with an 11.000, 1st on vault with a 10.300, 1st on parallel bars with a 9.400, 1st on high bar with a 6.800, and placed 1st in the all-around with a 58.700.
The Level JD Division 1 Team brought home a 1st place team banner.
The Perfect 10 Competitive Boys Team trains at Perfect 10 Gymnastics in Tehachapi.
