All eight of Perfect 10’s Girls Team members competed at the 2019 Angelfire Invitational on Sunday, April 14. The meet was held at Gymnastics Olympica in Van Nuys.
Trystan Maxwell, Copper 2 Level, 13-14-year division, placed 1st on vault with a 9.200, 1st on bars with an 8.900, 1st on beam with a 9.300, 3rd on floor with a 7.600, and 1st in the all-around with a combined score of 35.000.
Avery Goodwin, Copper 2 Level, 9-10-year division, tied for 11th on vault with an 8.400, placed 5th on bars with a 9.000, 16th on beam with a 7.700, 15th on floor with a 7.400, and 12th in the all-around with a combined score of 32.500.
Vanessa Brown, Diamond Level, 13-17-year division, placed 8th on vault with an 8.450, 7th on bars with a 7.400, tied for 4th on beam with a 9.000, placed 3rd on floor with an 8.850, and 6th in the all-around with a combined score of 33.700.
Dakota Bates, Diamond Level, 13-17-year division, placed 7th on vault with an 8.550, 6th on bars with a 7.650, 8th on beam with an 8.200, tied for 7th on floor with an 8.000, and placed 7th in the all-around with a combined score of 32.400.
Hope Rygiel, Diamond Level, 18+-year division, placed 1st on vault with an 8.800, 1st on bars with an 8.150, 1st on beam with a 9.300, 2nd on floor with an 8.250, and 1st in the all-around with a combined score of 34.500.
The Diamond Team members brought home a banner in recognition of achieving 3rd Place as a Diamond Small Team.
Anna Li, Bronze Level, 11-year division, tied for 4th on vault with an 8.600, placed 11th on bars with a 6.800, 10th on beam with an 8.300, 13th on floor with a 7.700, and 11th in the all-around with a combined score of 31.400.
Ava Wiehn, Bronze Level, 12B-year division, tied for 1st on vault with an 8.600, placed 6th on bars with a 7.600, 12th on beam with a 7.300, 12th on floor with a 7.300, and 11th in the all-around with a combined score of 30.800.
Olivia Roed, Bronze Level, 9-year division, placed 1st on vault with an 8.800, 4th on bars with a 6.850, tied for 2nd on beam with an 8.800, placed 3rd on floor with a 7.500, and 3rd in the all-around with a combined score of 31.950.
The Bronze Team Members brought home a banner in recognition of achieving 2nd Place as a Bronze Small Team.
