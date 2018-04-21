Eight of Perfect 10 Gymnastics’ Competitive Girls Team members traveled to Las Vegas to compete in the 2018 Las Vegas MEGA Meet. The meet was held March 2-4 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.
Olivia Roed, Copper 2 Level, 8-year division, placed 1st on vault with a 9.350, 4th on vars with an 8.925, 2nd on beam with an 8.775, 3rd on floor with an 8.350, and tied for 1st place in the All-Around with a combined score of 35.400.
Ava Wiehn, Copper 2 Level, 11-year division, placed 5th on vault with an 8.950, 4th on bars with an 8.925, 5th on beam with an 8.450, 3rd on floor with an 8.575, and 5th in the All-Around with a combined score of 34.900.
Anna Li, Copper 2 Level, 10C-year division, placed 7th on vault with an 8.850, 6th on bars with an 8.950, 5th on beam with an 8.525, 7th on floor with an 8.150, and 7th in the All-Around with a combined score of 34.475.
Catherine Schwind, Copper 2 Level, 10B-year division, placed 5th on vault with an 8.850, 4th on bars with an 8.700, 6th on beam with a 7.775, 5th on floor with an 8.175, and 5th in the All-Around with a combined score of 33.500.
The Copper 2 Team Members brought home a banner as an award for competing as a Copper 2 Small Team.
Dakota Bates, Bronze Level, 13A-year division, placed 5th on vault with an 8.300, 5th on bars with a 7.050, 3rd on beam with an 8.575, 5th on floor with a 7.650, and 5th in the All-Around with a combined score of 31.575.
Vanessa Brown, Bronze Level, 13B-year division, placed 6th on vault with a 7.925, 6th on bars with a 7.550, 6th on beam with an 8.400, 4th on floor with a 7.975, and 6th in the All-Around with a combined score of 31.850.
Hope Rygiel, Bronze Level, 15+-year division, placed 3rd on vault with an 8.700, 7th on bars with a 7.400, tied for 4th on beam with an 8.800, placed 5th on floor with an 8.325, and 5th in the All-Around with a combined score of 33.225. Rygiel also competed up as a Silver Level Beam Event Specialist, where she placed 2nd with a score of 8.400.
The Bronze Team Members brought home a banner in recognition of achieving 2nd Place as a Bronze Small Team.
Sarah Denning, Silver Level, 15-year division, placed 6th on bault with an 8.850, 5th on bars with a 5.900, 7th on beam with a 7.550, 3rd on floor with an 8.300, and 5th in the All-Around with a combined score of 30.600.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, Ashley Simpson was unable to compete at the Mega Meet.
Stevie Archie is with Perfect 10 Gymnastics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.