So Cal Cycling League volunteers and officials on Saturday were setting up Sunday's event with alleyway barriers and signage. They corrected any safety hazards, and generally laid out the groundwork for Sunday's day long races.
Overnight campers arrived and set up their sites. Day visitors also arrived, and at noon a So Cal scheduled practice session was held for riders, introducing Sunday's competitors to the racing course and its challenges.
