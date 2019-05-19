Several hundred overnight campers awoke Sunday morning to falling rain, fog and distant hilltops covered in a fresh blanket of snow. No matter to most — bikes were quickly brought out and placed under hastily erected tarps.
As some checked over the mechanical features of their equipment, others sat on stationary training machines to loosen muscles and warm up.
As race time approached, a dozen or more event marshals assembled and were told of their duties along the six-mile course. After a mandatory coaches meeting, by 10 a.m. the first riders gathered at the starting line.
