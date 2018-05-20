Sponsored by BHE Renewables and hosted by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, this year's Run and Ride with the Wind was held at the Tehachapi Glider Port. Both a 5K run and duathlon were available Sunday morning.
The duathlon consisted of three legs. First was a two-mile run that led back to the starting line. After this first run, participants would get on their bikes and ride a distance of 12 miles, and this too brought them back to the starting line. The final leg was an additional two-mile run ending up at the start/finish line.
Those entering could do all this as an individual entry, or as a team entry. For teams, one person ran twice for a total of four miles, while the other team member biked for 12 miles.
A family style 5K run was also on tap and runners could enjoy the rural roads surrounding the glider port.
