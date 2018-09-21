The Oak Tree Women’s Golf Club hosted its sixth annual Play 4 P.I.N.K. golf tournament on Sept. 14 and raised $3,748. All the proceeds from the event go to breast cancer research.
Eighty men and women played in one of three formats. Ladies chose either a two-person player’s best ball or a four-person scramble. The men played only the best ball format. Skills contests were also a part of the day with winners in all of these receiving a small prize.
In addition, raffle prizes and 50/50 tickets garnered a large portion of the donations. A continental breakfast was offered courtesy of Dunkin’ Donuts. Other major sponsors were Este Lauder, Kari Munoz of Coldwell Banker Realty and Steve Munoz Construction.
Winners of the ladies’ best ball 1st Net were Tammy Gore and Kari Munoz with a 60. They won the card-off against the 2nd Net team of Lee Kapka and Connie Shobe. Joy Webber and Meg Prior won 1st Gross (81), while Christine Cox and Cheryal Emmons earned 2nd Gross (90). In men’s best ball, 1st Net went to Skip Herrera and Jr. Fimbres (53); 2nd Net was awarded to Ric Webber and Bob Tootell (55); and Mike Monohan and Ken Imhoff shot a 56 to take 3rd Net. First Gross was won by Steve Juckes and Sandy Williams (70) in a card-off. Losers of the card-off and winning 2nd Gross were Scott Smith and Bo Steinbach. Gary Cox and Keith Emmons took 3rd Gross (75).
For the ladies’ scramble, 1st place with a 65 was Teresa Hutson, Connie Preston, Cheryl Alexander and Carrie Fimbres. In 2nd place (68) were Linda Cross, Merilyn Caler, Debra Barras and Sherry Dolan. Joann Christenson, Terri Burton, Cindi Stubblefield and Carol Simmons won 3rd place (69). Earning 4th place (70) were Betty Smith, June Rice, Ricki James and Clare Scotti. Shooting a 71, the team of Peggy Smith, Colleen Herrera, Sharon Green and Judy Theriault collected 5th place. Taking 6th place (73) were Jean Browning, Lauren Gentile, Erin Larner and Michelle Geherty.
In the skills contests the Ladies’ Closest to the Line was Michelle Geherty. The Ladies’ Closest to the Pin was Jean Browning. Both these ladies work for Aera Energy in Bakersfield and the company has supported this tournament every year. For the men, the Closest to the Line went to Skip Herrera with the Closest to the Pin going to Bo Steinbach.
As the president of the ladies’ golf club, Dede Potvin, has said many times, it takes a village to put on a truly successful tournament. The Oak Tree Women’s Golf Club wants to thank all the sponsors, volunteers, donors and players for making this year’s tournament another great success.
Diane Griffin handles publicity for OTCCWGC.
