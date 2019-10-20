The Oak Tree Country Club Women’s Golf Club held its Club Championship Tournament on Oct. 10, 11 and 18 with a new champion emerging from the difficult 3-day competition. Meg Prior was crowned the 2019 Club Champion after shooting a total gross score of 272.
Prior persevered over the small field of players, particularly the first two days of the tournament. Halfway through the first round, power was cut to all of Bear Valley Springs due to the high winds. The second day continued without power, preventing several ladies from charging their golf carts, including the golf shop carts, and their distance measuring devices. With the winds even stronger, the ladies struggled to finish their rounds. The final day offered much better weather and the scores showed it.
The two flight winners were Joy Webber taking Low Gross and Cathy Panek winning Low Net. This was Panek’s first-ever tournament award. A luncheon was held at the home of Lee and Greg Kapka where all the winners were announced.
Diane Griffin handles publicity for OTCCWGC.
