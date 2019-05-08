tyl heibert

Scott Hiebert caught and released this 12.2-pound Largemouth Bass on May 7 at Cub Lake in Bear Valley. He used a large shad-patterned swim bait. "I thought it was a catfish at first and I was concerned my 15-pound (Trilene BigGame) line was being tested. Boy was I pleasantly surprised. I think it might be the biggest bass taken in the Tehachapi area," Hiebert said. "She was fat with eggs, and she is still in there."

 Contributed by Scott Hiebert