The Warriors’ offense struggled moving the ball once again and the Tehachapi defense was overwhelmed by a powerful Ridgeview offense as the Wolf Pack cruised to a 48-0 home win over Tehachapi in South Yosemite League play.
The loss drops the Warriors to 2-7 on the season and 1-3 in SYL play.
“This game really summed up our season, inconsistent on offense, blown coverages on defense,” said Tehachapi head coach Doug DeGeer. “We would string together two or three good plays in a row and then we would have a penalty or blow an assignment. You can’t win big games if you can’t do the little things.”
Ridgeview struck first with three quick scores in the first quarter as Justin Hinzo would open his big night in the air by connecting with Chris Thompson on a 39-yard touchdown pass and a failed two-point conversion. The Wolf Pack would add a 16-yard touchdown run from Alijah Alexander-Williams and a Mekhi Deans 19-yard scoring reception to build a 19-0 lead at the end of the quarter.
The Warriors would take that deficit in the locker room at halftime but would open the third by allowing a defensive score as Thompson picked off a Chris Garcia pass and returned it 45 yards for the touchdown. Garcia, who returned to the Warriors this week after not playing against Golden Valley the week prior, completed three of nine passes in the game but was intercepted twice by the Wolf Pack. Ridgeview added another score on a 14-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion to lead 34-0 at the end of three.
Ridgeview added a pair of scores in the fourth quarter despite playing without star running back Alexander-Williams, who suffered a leg injury in the third quarter. Tehachapi, meanwhile, struggled to establish a running game and was held to less than 100 yards of total offense while Garcia led Tehachapi with 40 rushing yards.
The Warriors will return home to conclude their 2018 season this Friday night as they host West High School at Coy Burnett Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. West is also 1-3 in the SYL after a 29-0 win over Golden Valley Friday night.
“West is going to be tough, they are a physical team with a lot of talent,” DeGeer said. “We are happy to get them at home. Our guys have so much potential it is just a matter of using it consistently. It would definitely mean a lot to get a win at the end against a tough team.”
Junior Varsity
After a promising 2-0 start to SYL play, the JV Braves fell 44-20 on Friday evening to Ridgeview to drop to 2-2 in league play. Tehachapi will host West Friday night in their season finale starting at 5 p.m. at Coy Burnett Stadium.
Freshmen
Tehachapi fell 40-6 on Thursday at Ridgeview. Sam Orellana had an 83-yard kickoff return for the Indians' only score in the loss.
The Indians will close out their season on Thursday hosting West at 5 p.m.
