The Tehachapi Seminoles Baseball Club is an organization that takes pride in raising confident, responsible and disciplined young men. The Seminoles are a nonprofit baseball organization that currently trains more than 55 young men playing on three teams and ranging in age from 8 to 14.
In 2020, the city of Tehachapi will be sending its first team, ever, to the prestigious Cooperstown AllStar Village Tournament located in Oneonta, N.Y. More than 50 teams from all of North America will attend. The Seminoles will be immersed in a one-of-a-kind baseball experience that lasts one week. They will be housed as a team, in All-Star Village, with their coaching staff and the other teams.
The Seminoles will play games on fields that are meticulously kept, and two that have a “Green Monster.” There will be individual and team skill competitions, and a closing ceremony that includes fireworks. The experience is one that everyone will remember for a lifetime.
Over the course of the next several months, the Seminoles will be fundraising to help offset tournament fees, travel costs, and other team expenses. We will be having car washes, garage sales, holiday gift fundraisers, and sponsored nights at various local restaurants.
If you have any question, comments, or want to donate, please contact the Seminoles at Seminolesbb@yahoo.com.
Jennifer Ciaccio is the team parent for the 12-year-old team.
