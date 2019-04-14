Former Tehachapi High School softball standout Erin Askins has been named Rookie of the Week of the Liberty League for her contributions to the 19th-ranked Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute softball team. RPI is located in Troy, N.Y., near the capitol city of Albany, and competes in the NCAA Division III ranks.
The freshman first baseman and designated hitter hit a team-best .500 (8 for 16) last week, with a double, a home run, 5 runs scored, and 4 runs batted in. She compiled a .529 on-base percentage and a .750 slugging percentage, while converting all nine of her defensive chances.
On the year, Askins, a civil engineering major and dean's honor list member, has appeared in 20 games overall, including 17 as a starter, while hitting .365 (19 for 52) with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, 15 runs scored, and 16 runs batted in. Her team has so far compiled an 18-4 record, including a 16-game winning streak, while rising in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association D-III softball rankings to a school-record No. 19 last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.