Local special olympics athletes gathered together to put on a great basketball show last Thursday in the Tehachapi High School gym, playing an exhibition game sponsored by Unified Sports.
Unified Sports is dedicated to promoting social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences. The organization joins together people with and without intellection disabilities on the same team. The Unified Sports concept was inspired by a simple principle of training and playing together to forge a quick path to friendship and understanding.
The referee of the contest was Jayson Taylor and the coaches were Christopher Eatmon, Rebecca Carol, Sean Wolf, Travis Sterkhow and Makenna Kephart.
Unified players participating in the game included Garrett Alcarez, Katie Snyder, Aaron Swain, Gerry Sorenson, Alex del Torro, Elijah Graves, Loren Miller, Samantha Flores, Katie Coregario, Nate Boose, Yovanni V, Michael Flemming, Brandi Leudenberg, Dylan Kephart and Rebecca Willey.
The game was organized by event coordinator Kathryn Mackie with the support of the THS athletic department organizer Katie Hart and TUSD Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson.
