Sam Morelos, a Level 9 team member at Perfect 10 Gymnastics, was presented with the USA Gymnastics Academic All-American Recognition Award at the 2019 Men’s Region 1 Gymnastics Championship.
To be eligible for the USA Gymnastics Academic All-American Recognition Award, you must be a current USA Gymnastics student athlete in grades 9-12 with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher, according to usagym.org.
Perfect 10 Gymnastics’ coaches and staff congratulate Sam on this accomplishment.
