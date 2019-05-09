Sam Morelos

Sam Morelos earned a USA Gymnastics Academic All-American Recognition Award.

 Contributed by Perfect 10 Gymnastics

Sam Morelos, a Level 9 team member at Perfect 10 Gymnastics, was presented with the USA Gymnastics Academic All-American Recognition Award at the 2019 Men’s Region 1 Gymnastics Championship.

To be eligible for the USA Gymnastics Academic All-American Recognition Award, you must be a current USA Gymnastics student athlete in grades 9-12 with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher, according to usagym.org.

Perfect 10 Gymnastics’ coaches and staff congratulate Sam on this accomplishment.