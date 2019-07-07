CALIFORNIA CITY — The Tehachapi Major All Stars won their third straight game July 2 in Cal City against Bishop 19-6 in a hard-fought game that lasted until 11:30 p.m.
Having defeated the Mono County All Stars 16-1 on June 29, they came back to defeat the Cal City All Stars the next day 10-1, on June 30.
The July 2 game saw them fell Bishop 19-6 in a six-inning game to advance farther in the playoffs for district 51 Little League. They were then to face off against the winner of Bishop v. Mono County on July 5. The game was to be held July 6 in California City when Manager Patrick Hoofard and company came back for one more round in Cal City.
Congratulations to: Logan Miles, Wade Brooks, Anthony Cerbantes, Rian Grell, Colton Christy, Bronson Davis, Ethan Ciaccio, Caleb Peterson, Cyler Hoofard, Carson Tiewater, Kaidon Hagerty, Peyton Henry, Michael Short and Carter Kolear for their hard work, excellent play, and good sportsmanship that have won them three in a row and advancement in the Major All-Stars playoffs. GO Tehachapi Major All-Stars!
Kane Wickham is a freelance photojournalist. He can be reached at kanewickham.com.
