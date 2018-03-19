The Kern County Knights Junior Varsity ice hockey team faced the Santa Barbara Royals Junior Varsity team at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on March 17, and walked away with a championship win.
After more than a year of training, four Tehachapi High School junior varsity players — Noah Gionta, Corbin Heitman, Camden Aitchison and Joshua Scott — came home with a 3-2 win for the 2017-2018 year. This is the first time the students have traveled to the Staples Center and participated at this level.
“It’s motivational and since it’s a high school league, you have to do well in school,” Corbin Heitman said.
The students are a part of the L.A. Kings High School Hockey League. Of eight teams in the league and more than 16 games, only four teams made it to the championships.
The four THS students played against teams from Santa Barbara, Bakersfield, Simi Valley, San Fernando Valley, Burbank, Santa Clarita and other areas to make it to the championship, Tehachapi High Principal Scott Heitman said.
"I'm very proud as a parent and principal to see these young boys' hard work pay off with winning the championship," added Heitman.
Two THS varsity players, Bryan McCord and Jake Cole, who are part of the Varsity Kern County Knights played against the East County Outlaws and also made it to the championships at the Staples Center. They lost 1-0.
Cole, a senior, has a positive outlook even though the team will have to try again. He said he realizes the value of making it to the championships.
“It’s kind of cool playing at your favorite team’s home rink," Cole said.
