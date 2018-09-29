With little time of possession from the Tehachapi offense, the Warrior defense was tested Friday night and couldn’t hold back a balanced Independence attack in a 27-6 loss to the Falcons in the teams’ South Yosemite League opener.
It was the third straight loss for the Warriors, who managed to get a few players back from injury thanks to last week’s bye, but the Falcons were equally rested and managed to control the Warriors offensively and take advantage of field position in the victory.
Tehachapi’s defense held the Falcons scoreless for their first two possessions, which resulted in a missed 41-yard field goal attempt and a fourth-down stand by the Warriors that the Falcons missed by mere inches. Tehachapi, however, could not convert, going three-and-out on each of their drives during the first quarter. Penalties on big plays and special teams cost the Warriors yardage and field position. Tehachapi also lost a pair of fumbles in the first half, killing successful drives.
Independence struck first with 4:58 left in the first quarter when Armani Denweed broke a 44-yard touchdown run for the Falcons. Independence added a five-yard touchdown on the next possession, their first of the second quarter, when Jacob Garabay punched it in to give the Falcons a 14-0 lead.
Wide receiver Malik Delouth, who created a matchup issue for the Warriors all evening due to his speed and ability to make defenders miss, earmarked an impressive evening with a 19-yard touchdown run with just over eight minutes remaining in the second quarter to build the Falcons lead to 21-0.
As was the case in their last game, Tehachapi would score first in the second half. This time the offense stitched together an impressive drive, led by a long Chris Garcia quarterback keeper that put Tehachapi at the five-yard line. After one play for a loss and two others that fell short of the goal line, the Warriors went to Hayden Palmer, who scored from two yards out on fourth down. The extra-point was wide-left, and Tehachapi trailed 21-6.
It didn’t take long for Independence to respond, however, as the Falcons took advantage of a kickoff that went out of bounds as they started their drive at their own 45-yard line. A few plays later it was Jadyn Harris-Ervin with scoring on a 27-yard counter play as Independence extended their lead to 27-6 after the point after snap was high.
Penalties hurt both teams Friday night as illegal procedure, encroachment and holding penalties racked up for the Warriors and the Falcons.
The Warriors had one extended possession in the fourth quarter that resulted in a turnover on downs. Independence ran the football to secure the victory.
The Warriors fall to 1-5 on the season and 0-1 in the SYL. Tehachapi returns home next week for homecoming as the Warriors host Bakersfield Christian. The Eagles trailed at halftime Friday night but managed to outscore West High 43-6 in the second half in a 49-16 win over the Vikings.
Junior Varsity
Tehachapi’s Jacob Tye scored on a two-yard quarterback keeper with 11.8 seconds remaining as the Braves took advantage of a late Independence turnover to win their second game of the season 14-7.
Tehachapi and Independence played a scoreless first half before the Braves cashed in on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Tye to Hayden Wadkins early in the third quarter. The Falcons blocked the extra-point try.
After the game’s second delay due to the required paramedic unit being called away from the field, the Falcons scored on a one-yard run and took a 7-6 lead with 7:05 remaining. Tehachapi would punt on their next possession and the Falcons looked like they could potentially drive for another score. However, a questionable long-pass call resulted in a Max Meza interception for Tehachapi and the game-winning drive began.
The Braves drove deep into Falcons territory and used a pair of pile-pushing run plays to get into the endzone to take the lead. Tehachapi’s two-point conversion was successful when Malik McLendon ran it in from the right side. Independence tried two additional pass plays both fell incomplete as time expired.
Tehachapi hosts Bakersfield Christian Friday at 5 p.m.
Freshmen
The Indians looked as good as they have all season on offense, but it wasn’t enough in a 34-24 loss to Independence on Thursday.
Tehachapi showed a strong running game but couldn’t contain Independence in the loss that drops the Indians to 0-6 on the season.
Tehachapi hosts BCHS on Thursday at 5 p.m.
