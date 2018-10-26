Class of 2017 THS graduate Jackson Caudle was named Defensive Athlete of the Week by the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for the week of Oct. 22.
Caudle, in his second season as a linebacker at Occidental College, posted 10 tackles (eight solo), a sack and a fumble recovery for the Tigers in a loss to conference-leading Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.
Caudle leads the Tigers with 34 tackles this season.
"Jackson is the heart of our defense," Oxy head coach Rob Cushman said in a university press release. "He's tough and relentless, with a real nose for the ball. He makes plays regardless of the opponent."
