The Tehachapi Youth Gryphons Futbol Club opened its fall season with multiple games in multiple cities.
The 2002 (02) Gryphons Boys team played the Project 2000 Soccer (P2KS) Pumas club team from Reseda at the Kern County Soccer Park on Saturday, Sept. 7. The 02 Gryphons Boys team lost 3-1 with the lone goal coming from Carlos Benitez. Coach Chris Todd expected a better result, but was encouraged at how hard the boys played. The 02 Gryphons Boys played their second game on Sunday, winning 3-0 against the P2KS Chelsea team. Dylan Todd, Luigi Tirado and Andrew Julye all scored goals for the Gryphons.
The 02 Gryphons Girls team opened with a 3-4 loss to Bakersfield Premier Club team. The Gryphons girls were down 3-0 at the half. Rachel Miller scored two goals and Kailey Kolesar scored one goal in the second half only to fall short at the last whistle.
“We really were the best team today. I think the first half we really had some jitters and nerves,” Coach Josh Tyree said.
The 07 Gryphons Girls and 05 Gryphons Girls played their opening games in Santa Clarita against Futbol Foundation Clubs 07 and 05 girls teams. The 07 Gryphons girls found themselves in unfamiliar territory on a turf field and lost 5-0. The 05 Gryphons girls played a hard fought game going down 1 goal right at the half. Hannah Tyree was the lone goal scorer for the 05 Gryphons with a second half break away. Taitlyn Kingsbury had two chances at goal in the second half only to have the opposing keeper make two great stops on Taitlyn’s left foot shots. The 05 Gryphons girls lost 3-1 at the final whistle.
“We started off very strong, made some mistakes the second half, got the first game jitters out of the way, time to fix the mistakes and move on,” Coach Tyson Kingsbury of the 05 Gryphons girl team said.
Coach Josh Jelleschitz of the 05 Gryphons girls added, “We are proud of how the girls are looking so far and are ready to polish our skills.”
The 04 Gryphons Boys opened their first game at KCSP against Palmdale Thunder Soccer Club. The Gryphons boys played their opponent to a 7-0 loss.
The 06 Gryphons Boys team was scheduled to have their first game on Saturday, Sept. 7 only for their opponent to cancel the game. The 06 Gryphons Boys team will open their league Sept. 14 at KCSP.
Josh Tyree is the Gryphons Club president.
