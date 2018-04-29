The Tehachapi Gryphons Soccer Club will hold free tryouts for its 2018 fall soccer program at Warrior Park in May.
Monday, May 7 (4 to 5:30 p.m.) girls and boys born 2004 through 2008 and high school aged girls will try out. Tuesday, May 8 (4:30 to 6 p.m.) boys born in 2002 and 2003 will try out. Tuesday, May 8 (4:30 to 6 p.m.) will be a make-up day for players unable to attend Monday’s tryout. New and returning players will need a parent or guardian to fill out and sign forms at tryouts. Space is limited.
The cost is $250, which includes uniforms, registration and league fees. A deposit of $100 will be required at tryouts for new and returning players. The deposit will be returned if the player does not make a team. The balance of $150 will be collected before the season starts.
Tehachapi Gryphons FB Club Inc is a tax deductible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
For more information, go to http://www.gryphonsfc.com, email: tehachapigryphonsfc@gmail.com or call Tom at 822-5279.
Tom Franchere is with the Tehachapi Gryphons Soccer Club.
