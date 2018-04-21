The Tehachapi Gryphons Soccer Club will hold free tryouts for its 2018 fall soccer program at Warrior Park (East Orchard Parkway and Clasico Street) in May.
Monday, May 7 (4 to 5:30 p.m.) girls and boys born 2004 through 2008 and high school aged girls will try out. Tuesday, May 8 (4:30 to 6 p.m.) boys born in 2002 and 2003 will try out. Tuesday, May 8 (4:30 to 6 p.m.) will be a make-up day for players unable to attend Monday’s tryout. All new players will need a parent or guardian to fill out and sign a liability waiver. Players will be notified within the week if they make the team. Space is limited.
The season starts on Monday, Aug. 20 and training will be twice a week. The Gryphons will be traveling out of town for weekend games. Most teams will travel to Bakersfield and possibly Lancaster on Saturdays and/or Sundays.
The cost for the 2018-2019 season is $250, which includes uniforms (two jerseys), registration, league, field and referee fees. A deposit of $100 will be required at tryouts for new and returning players. Please make checks payable to: Tehachapi Gryphons. The balance of $150 will be collected before the season starts. The deposit will be returned if the player does not make a team.
All parents and/or guardians of players will be required to complete the registration and concussion forms at tryouts. An original birth certificate will be required of all new players who make a team to complete his/her registration. Note: Birth certificates will not be required for returning players.
Tehachapi Gryphons is a tax deductible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization looking for sponsors to help defray the cost to our players. We also participate in fundraising to help raise money for our player and club needs.
The goal of the Tehachapi Gryphons Soccer Club is to develop soccer skills and abilities in a competitive environment and allow maximum growth. The long-term goal is to develop a team that will bring home a championship to Tehachapi High School.
For more information, visit the Gryphons' website at www.gryphonsfc.com or contact them by email at tehachapigryphonsfc@gmail.com. If you cannot make the tryouts or have any questions, call Tom at 822-5279.
Tom Franchere is with the Tehachapi Gryphons Soccer Club.
