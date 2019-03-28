The Tehachapi Gryphons Soccer Club will hold free tryouts for its 2019-2020 fall soccer program in April.
Monday and Wednesday, April 8 and 10 (4 to 5:30 p.m.) girls high school age, girls 2007-2008, and boys 2006-2007 will have tryouts at Warrior Park. Also, Monday and Wednesday, April 8 and 10 (4 to 5:30 p.m.) girls 2005-2006 will try out at Meadowbrook Park in Golden Hills. Tuesday and Thursday, April 9 and 11, the boys 2002 to 2005 will tryout at Warrior Park (4 to 5:30 p.m.).
All new players will need a parent or guardian to fill out and sign a liability waiver. Players will be notified within the week if they make the team. Space is limited.
The season starts on Monday, Aug. 19, and training will be twice a week. The Gryphons will travel out of town for weekend games. All teams will travel mostly to Bakersfield, Lancaster and possibly the Santa Clarita area on Saturdays and/or Sundays.
The cost for the 2019-2020 season for new players is $250, which includes a uniform (two jerseys, two pair of socks and one pair of shorts), registration, league, field and referee fees. A deposit of $100 will be required at tryouts for new and returning players. Make checks payable to: Tehachapi Gryphons. The balance of $150 will be collected before the season starts. The deposit will be returned if the player does not make a team.
All parents and/or guardians of players will be required to complete the registration and concussion forms at tryouts. An original birth certificate will be required of all new players who make a team to complete his/her registration. Note: Birth certificates will not be required for returning players.
Tehachapi Gryphons is a tax deductible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization looking for sponsors to help defray the cost to our players. We also participate in fundraising.
The goal of the Tehachapi Gryphons Soccer Club is to develop soccer skills and abilities in a competitive environment and allow maximum growth. The long-term goal is to develop a team that will bring home a championship to Tehachapi High School.
For more information, visit the Gryphon’s website at www.gryphonsfc.com or contact them by email at tehachapigryphonsfc@gmail.com. If you cannot make the tryouts or have any questions, call Tom at 822-5279.
Tom Franchere is president of Tehachapi Gryphons.
