NICA mountain bike race season is coming to a close, but not without a bang!
The weekend of May 4-6 the Tehachapi Warriors mountain bike team hosted the mountain bike finals, said goodbye to their much-loved coach and competed in the last race of the SoCal season all while preparing for the state championships.
It started Friday as a generous sponsor, Red House BBQ, hosted and catered the team's end-of-the-year party. which was also a farewell party to the team's head coach, Darrin Mason, and his wife, Becky Mason. Many stories and tears were shared as kids and parents expressed their gratitude toward the Masons.
“You change lives,” Mr. Hopkins told the Masons, after sharing the changes he saw in his kids through riding on the team.
Tehachapi’s Grand Fondo organizer and Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Parks District manager Michelle Vance said, “You don’t just change lives, you change towns,” as she thanked the Masons for playing a large part in the start up and ongoing planning of the Grand Fondo.
The team and families expressed their gratitude, saying they will miss their beloved coaches, but ended the party with optimism and excitement for the next season.
Saturday and Sunday our town of Tehachapi and the Warriors mountain bike team hosted the last and final race for the 2018 SoCal Dirt mountain bike race season. More than 800 riders and their families poured into the Lehigh facility to ride our mountain trails and enjoy a 10-year anniversary party for the NICA League.
The races kicked off at at 2 p.m. with the middle school. Our standout rider for the day was Elijah Smith. This was Smith's first year racing. The first race of the season was an intimidating experience as he prepared to take off at the start line with more than 75 competitors. For many beginners completing the course is victory in its own, and even though Smith often rode in at the tail end, he continued to race and train.
As spectators watched the kids come out of the hills and into site, they saw their first Tehachapi rider emerge. Too far from view many assumed it was Smith’s teammates, but as he sped into sight the crowd cheered realizing it was Smith. With improved stamina and skills he crossed the finish line in 45th position.
As the evening fell a coordinated night ride streamed lights across the mountains while hundreds of kids danced under a star-filled sky in celebration of the NICA National Interscholastic Cycling Association's 10th anniversary. But this was an athletes' party; with races the following day the camp quieted and only a few whispers remained by 10 p.m.
Sunday morning arrived and the high school riders rose early to meet their matches at the starting line. The hard work over the season paid off as most of the team once again finished in the top percent giving them the opportunity to compete at the state championship against the fastest riders in Northern California. It’s called the NICA state championship and only a few high school riders qualify to race.
Before the championships, the overall standings for the Tehachapi Warriors in Southern California were: Varsity Girls: Madysen Rails, 2nd overall. JV Girls: Faith Hopkins, 11th overall. Sophomore Girls: Sophia Schaeffer, 2nd overall. Freshman Girls: Kira Pankow, 18th overall. Sophomore Boys: Ethan Tenderholt, 7th; Alex Gohr, 13th; Austin Garrett, 10th,; and Lou Smith, 6th overall. Freshman Boys: Josiah Hopkins, 4th overall. JV Boys: Evan Tenderholt, 7th overall.
These kids were slated to battle Northern California for their overall positions in the state on May 20 in Petaluma. Check next week's edition for results from that event.
April Wood is a parent with the team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.