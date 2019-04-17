Tehachapi Mountain Roller Hockey will host evaluations for the upcoming roller hockey season on Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5. Tryouts will be held at 126 S. Snyder Ave.
Contact Brian at 805-509-6435 or email TMRHFalcons@gmail.com for select times based on age.
TMRH has grown every year, involving boys and girls ages 4 through 16 in hockey. Being able to skate is not necessary as coaches will foster skating as well as the game of hockey. Adult pick-up hockey will also be offered on select days and times.
Evaluations will be offered free. The season starts in May and goes through August with scrimmages and practices held in Tehachapi for everyone and possible opportunities to travel with your age group if selected.
For more information, visit tmrhfalcons.wixsite.com/hockey.
