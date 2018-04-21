The Tehachapi Warriors mountain bike team competed in their fourth race of the season at Vail Lake in Southern California on April 14 and 15. After many left their snow-covered yards, they were greeted by 80-plus-degree sunshine.
Saturday the middle school race started at 2 p.m. and the sun was in full glory. Kids coated in sunblock and loaded with electrolytes lined up along the start. Our sixth-grade riders who once lined the start as nervous beginners took off like seasoned pros leaving a cloud of dust in their trail.
Despite the heat, once again Tehachapi’s middle school riders showed great improvement. Nolan Wood, competing in his second year, finished 31st at Vail Lake's last race. This time he came in 24th.
Before his race, Wood said, “I’m going to ride hard this race, I I‘m going to be the kid that throws up at the end.” There was no “throwing up,” but Wood showed a serious drive to do his best.
While the middle school gives it their all, the high school athletes compete at an elevated level. As the season passes all riders know their positions, they know who they are competing against, who they need to pass, and the general minutes or seconds it takes to make it happen.
In between races they train harder, ride longer and climb steeper. They hydrate, balance foods and prepare mentally. But regardless of all the physical and mental preparation, a broken chain, a flat tire or a crash can move a top place rider to the back of the pack. This race weekend our riders faced a lot of adversity as the course was dry, loose and unforgiving. But our riders showed their true colors as they pushed past the obstacles and continued to finish at the top.
JV rider Josiah Hopkins claimed second place in his last race at Keyesville and was determined to stand on the top of the podium at Vail. When asked how he was feeling minutes before the race, “not good” was his response. He had been battling a cold, leaving his body tired, sinuses blocked and ears plugged. During the first half of the race another rider from behind clipped Hopkins' back tire, causing him to crash. But Hopkins jumped up, continued to ride hard and still earned a spot on the podium in fourth place.
Sophomore Lou Smith led the pack in second place when his back tire lost grip.
”There wasn’t enough tread on my tires, so I slid and hit a bank then I remember I hit a small tree and flipped over my handlebars,” Smith said. Smith’s crash brought him to the end of the pack. In last place Smith decided to continue, knowing he had to push hard to regain his spot at the top. Passing 21 riders, Smith crossed the line while doing a wheelie in 10th place.
Riding closely behind Smith was Tehachapi’s sophomore rider Alex Gohr, who was leading in third. Gohr was briefly hung up on Smith's bike during the crash, but recovered quickly. He crossed the finish in fifth place, earning him a spot on the podium.
During the start of the first lap, sophomore Gracie Knowlton was riding in the top five when she attempted to pass a rider and locked handlebars, causing Knowlton to crash along with two other girls. Covered in dirt, bloody knees and hips, Knowlton jumped up and continued the second half of the race. She finished ninth out of 25.
This year sophomore Sophia Schaeffer has been a solid finisher at every race, always earning a spot on the podium. She avoided crashing, but on a steep climb her momentum was slowed as she had to jump off her bike to finish the climb, because of a walking rider unable to make the hill. Schaeffer crossed the finish in second. While on the podium, the first place girl made sure to tell her with a smile, “You made me really work hard this time.”
Vail is full of technical trails and the varsity level rides all of them. Often talked about is its Marine Core hill, a steep ungroomed and intimidating climb even for the advanced rider. There is also the tarantula, a long, windy and fast downhill, which screams caution to anyone on a bike.
Tehachapi’s varsity rider Madysen Rails rides the course like she owns it. While the top riders were recovering on the downhill or moving with caution, Rails took the opportunity to move even faster. She climbed with power and sailed over the downhill twist and ruts. Ahead by over a minute Rails crossed the line in first place and once again stood on a place she had worked so hard to be, the top of the podium.
This year there are more than 20 kids on the Tehachapi mountain bike team. All work hard together to finish at the top. None of this would be possible without the support of our town, its coaches, the sponsors and the committed parents. Each plays a valuable role in these kids' success. Thank you Tehachapi. Thank you Lehigh. Thank you sponsors. Thank you coaches and thank you parents.
“Let us put our minds together and see what life we can make for our children.” Sitting Bull
The races are coming to Tehachapi! Tehachapi will host the SoCal finals May 5 and 6 at Lehigh. Hundreds of kids will battle it out on our very own mountains. Visit socaldirt.org for more information and a list of start times.
April Wood is a parent with the team.
