Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club has begun its freestyle wrestling season with the Kern County Wrestling Association, competing in the KCWA Eastern Sabers Tournament on March 10 at East Bakersfield High School.
Bringing home gold medals were Levi Hart, Schoolboy Division and Kayden Gonzales, Intermediate Division.
“Both wrestlers have moved up an age division and wrestled great,” said Coach Curt Nelson.
Myles Baga and Jordan Cardenas both placed 2nd in their weight classes of the Rookie Division. Also placing 2nd was J.P. Archuleta in the Novice Division.
Eighth-grader Elijah Graves got his first competition against high school wrestlers, as his year of birth moved him into the 15-16-year-old division. He was the light kid in his 125-132-pound division, but wrestled strong and placed 3rd.
"Elijah stayed tough in his matches," Nelson said. “In one match he was down 13-4 against a very strong opponent, caught him with a throw and won the match with a pin."
Curtis Nelson is head coach of the Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club.
