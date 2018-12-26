Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club took a small group to one of Central Valley Youth Wrestling Association's toughest tournaments, the California Republic. TVWC traveled to Corcoran both Dec 15 and 16 to challenge their wrestlers.
First year wrestler Jake Brown competed and won top honors in the 8 & under 46-pound Division. Also finishing with first place honors was 12 & under, 158 pound competitor, Michael Murillo. Murillo pinned all four of his opponents in less than three minutes and earned Outstanding Wrestler award for his age group.
"It was great seeing two of our wrestlers place first and well deserved for Michael to be O.W. for this event," said Coach Curtis Nelson.
Levi Hart wrestled his way into the finals and was runner-up for the 95-pound Middle School Division. Jairdan Medina finished 3rd in the same class. Allison Willer placed 3rd in the Girls K-2 56-pound Division. Noe Mesa finished 4th for the 6 & under, 44-pound class. Owen Schneider, 8 & Under, 54 pounds; Gabriel Mesa, 6 & under, 48 pounds, and Reese Hart, Middle School, 102 pounds, all came home with 5th place medals.
Kayden Gonzales ended the day with 6th place for the 10 & Under, 69-pound bracket. Ezekiel Cairns earned some important experience competing in the 6 & under, 52-pounds group.
Curtis Nelson is TVWC's head coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.